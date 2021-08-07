ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

