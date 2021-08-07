OKB Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $703.57 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.11 or 0.00055639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00056322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.15 or 0.00882067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041198 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

