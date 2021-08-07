ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

