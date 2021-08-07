OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,589,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,499,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

HAAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

