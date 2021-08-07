Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,097 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.