Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

