Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $448,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

XMVM stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42.

