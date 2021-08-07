Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,512 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.