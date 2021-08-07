CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.51 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

