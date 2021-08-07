American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $94.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 592,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after buying an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

