MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.80. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 74,488 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

