Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $33.75

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

