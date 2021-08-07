Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $466.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.83. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

