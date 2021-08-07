Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,212.95 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,796.87 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,941.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

