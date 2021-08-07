Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

CMI opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.91. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.