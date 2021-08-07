Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

