DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 9,265 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

