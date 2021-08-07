DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $30.81 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

