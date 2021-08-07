Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 5,285,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,330. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.