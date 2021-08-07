Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 1,598,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

