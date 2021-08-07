Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Lowered to C$103.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

