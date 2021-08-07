Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 634,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 225.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

