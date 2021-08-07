Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Truist Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $12.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

