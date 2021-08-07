Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Teekay stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.
