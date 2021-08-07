Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Teekay stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teekay by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.