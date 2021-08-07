NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NRG opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

