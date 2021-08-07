Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

