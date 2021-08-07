KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNBE. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.06. 382,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

