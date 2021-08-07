BTIG Research Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $75.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.22.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after buying an additional 621,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

