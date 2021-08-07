Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $641.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.86. 1,135,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.66.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
