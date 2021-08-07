Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $641.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.86. 1,135,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

