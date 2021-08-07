Tufton Capital Management Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. 1,259,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,793. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

