Tufton Capital Management Sells 950 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Prologis stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.71. 3,207,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

