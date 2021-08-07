Tufton Capital Management Sells 20,623 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 140,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 690,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,254. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.