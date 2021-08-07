Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Cut by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $307.28. 1,661,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

