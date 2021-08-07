Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.88.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.65. 3,398,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $372.01. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $20,395,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $430,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.