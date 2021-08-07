ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. 44,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,131. The company has a market capitalization of $408.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.