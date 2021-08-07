Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.17. 3,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

