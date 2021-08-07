Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

ACOR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 788,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

