Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE WJX traded up C$2.36 on Friday, hitting C$25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 254,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$9.90 and a 52-week high of C$25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

