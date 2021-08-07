Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

