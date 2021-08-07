Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,941. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

