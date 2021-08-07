Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,048. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 295.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.