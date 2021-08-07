DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $134.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.