DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 70,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

