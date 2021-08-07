421,154 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 421,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.