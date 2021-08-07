DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 30,022 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.17% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

