PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $694.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,492.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.68 or 0.07122262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.83 or 0.01340059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00356477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00136333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.26 or 0.00614498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00343611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00305356 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,514,852 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

