Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 162.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,559.46 or 1.00152832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01125999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00324276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00393409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004802 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

