Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $476.52 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $476.52 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00143897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00156457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.89 or 1.00002073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00816341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 189,853,072 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

