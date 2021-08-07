DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,193 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,196 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $332.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $334.06. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

