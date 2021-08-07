Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

